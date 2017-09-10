Teenage girl, man wounded in Northside double shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond police are investigating a double shooting that wounded a teenager and an adult male on Richmond's Northside Saturday night.

The crime happened at 5th Avenue and Burns Street just before 10:30 p.m.

Officers said that is where they discovered a teenage girl and adult male suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said the teenager is expected to survive. However, officials said the male victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

There was no word on his condition at last check.

Police have not released any suspect information.

