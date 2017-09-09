Man accused of setting pregnant girlfriend on fire

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. — A DC man has been charged with arson and attempted first and second degree murder after police say he set his girlfriend on fire Friday morning.

First responders were called to a Capitol Heights apartment fire around 11:45 a.m. and found the victim, who had fled her apartment suffering from severe burns. She was able to give them information about the fire and who was responsible, which led to police identifying her boyfriend Laquinn Phllips, 34, as the prime suspect.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where her baby was delivered. She and the baby are currently in critical condition.

Prince George’s County Police found Phillips, and after one of their detectives spoke with him, he agreed to turn himself in. He was arrested outside of his home in Southeast DC shortly after.

Phillips is charged with attempted first and second degree murder, arson, assault, and several related charged. He’s currently awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).