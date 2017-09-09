Dinwiddie avenges state final loss to Salem 25-20

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Salem, Va - Last December, the Dinwiddie Generals came within a few yards of their second state title in school history. The Salem Spartans prevented that.

Friday night, the Generals exacted a measure of revenge with a 25-20 win that saw 6 lead changes and a wild final game winning score.

On 4th down with just over a minute to play, Dinwiddie quarterback Ky'Mon Pope connected with Josiah Williams who made a one handed grab on a 37 yard pass play to give the Generals (3-0) the final lead of the night. Pope had nearly 400 yards of total offense by himself. Running back Zyan Sturdivant added 109 yards rushing on 18 carries.

Pope's brother, K'Vaughan who is headed to Ohio State next fall, did not play due to an undisclosed injury.

Salem was led by De'Angelo Ramsey who rushed 12 times for 176 yards.