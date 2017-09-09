Former substitute teacher, basketball coach indicted on child porn charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER MARLBORO, MD -- The Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office (PGSAO) announced Friday that a former Prince George's County Public Schools substitute teacher and youth basketball coach has been indicted on child pornography charges and are asking the public's help to identify more of his alleged victims.

Prosecutors said Christopher Speights was actually indicted in May, but it was not announced as they did not want to affect the investigation in any way. He was indicted on three counts of possession of child pornography with intent to distribute and six counts of possession of child pornography, WDCW reported.

Speights was arrested in April after Maryland State Police received a tip that alleged he had a Dropbox account that contained child pornography.

PGSAO spokesman John Erzen said investigators have found dozens of potential victims, but have only been able to positively identify some of them. They are asking any parent or guardian who thinks their child may have been a victim of Speights' to call a Maryland State Police hotline set up for this case at 1-800-637-5437.

"Because we’re hoping that as investigators are able to talk with more parents, more guardians of these children, it’s going to help identify them so that we’re able to hold Mr. Speights accountable for everything that he’s done," said Erzen.

Speights was a former substitute teacher and basketball coach at Bradbury Heights Elementary School. He also coached basketball for the youth travel basketball team the South County Steelers.

Erzen said because of the travel aspect of his job, Speights' alleged victims could be from outside the county and state and unrelated to either program.

"I know a lot of people are thinking, well what time frame are we looking at, and really, as I said, this is so wide ranging, if you know your child was a student at that school over the last few years or had been on that team over the last few years, it’s important that you call Maryland State Police," said Erzen.

Speights remains held without bond and his state trial is set for November 13, but additional charges involving actual sex acts with minors are pending.