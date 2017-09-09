1 Hermitage stays unbeaten after beating #3 Thomas Dale 21-10

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hermitage bounced back from being held scoreless in the first half to score three touchdowns in the third quarter behind quarterback Jay Carney as they remain undefeated after a 21-10 win over Thomas Dale.

The Panthers defense was looking to slow down the Knights high-powered Wing-T rushing attack and they did; holding Thomas Dale to just 81 yards of offense and quarterback John Pierce threw three interceptions.

After trailing 3-0 in the third quarter, Hermitage quarterback James Carney found Jalen Smith for a 15 yard touchdown to give the Panthers their first lead of the night 7-3. Then after a Mateo Jackson interception, Carney connected with Ali Jennings III for his second td pass of the quarter to make it 14-3.

Hermitage would score on their third straight possession in the quarter when Carney threw a dart to Jennings for his second touchdown catch of the period. Jennings had five receptions for 75 yards and two touchdowns.