1 Hermitage stays unbeaten after beating #3 Thomas Dale 21-10

Hermitage bounced back from being held scoreless in the first half to score three touchdowns in the third quarter behind quarterback Jay Carney as they remain undefeated after a 21-10 win over Thomas Dale.
The Panthers defense was looking to slow down the Knights high-powered Wing-T rushing attack and they did; holding Thomas Dale to just 81 yards of offense and quarterback John Pierce threw three interceptions.
After trailing 3-0 in the third quarter, Hermitage quarterback James Carney found Jalen Smith for a 15 yard touchdown to give the Panthers their first lead of the night 7-3. Then after a Mateo Jackson interception, Carney connected with Ali Jennings III for his second td pass of the quarter to make it 14-3.
Hermitage would score on their third straight possession in the quarter when Carney threw a dart to Jennings for his second touchdown catch of the period. Jennings had five receptions for 75 yards and two touchdowns.