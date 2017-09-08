How prepared are you for storms? Win hurricane prep kit

WTVR CBS 6 is giving away a hurricane prep kit brought to you by our friends at Midlothian Mechanical.

To enter, just click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page and tell us how prepared you are for storms.

We’ll announce the randomly selected winner Monday on WTVR.com and in the Facebook thread.

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.

And count on Midlothian Mechanical to protect your home and family when the weather turns bad.

Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Facebook, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 18+ years of age, release Facebook of responsibility, and agree to Facebook’s terms of use. Must reside in the Richmond/Petersburg Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company.