Weekend Events: Shockoe on the Half Shell, RVA Fit Fest, Armenian Food Festival

RICHMOND, Va. —

September 8th

Broomfield CME Church’s Annual Choir Day Friday, at 7 pm. at 609 Jefferson Davis Highway, Richmond. The Concert features The Legendary Ingramettes, Gospel Truth of Sixth Baptist Church, and D. K. Logan and Nu Beginnings. Dr. Johnny J. Branch will serve as Master of Ceremonies. Admission is free and open to the public.

September 8th & 9th

34th Annual Church Hill Reunion, Dance Party, Friday 9 pm – 1 am & Reunion Saturday, 2 pm at George Mason Playground, 800 Block 29th Street in Church Hill. For more information call 804-519-9467 or 804-262-9318. CBS 6 Antoinette Essa serves as the Emcee.

September 8 – 10.

59th Annual St. James Armenian Food Festival – the last big food festival of the summer in the River City has traditional foods, music, dancing, pastries and wine! Also enjoy Cultural Exhibit, Armenian Country Food Store, Gift Boutique, and Church Tours. Sample The “Hye Burger” voted Top 5 Burgers in Richmond and make sure to take some home. Free admission, pay as you go for food and drink. Festival hours are Friday & Saturday 11:30 am – 9 pm, Sunday noon – 7pm at 834 Pepper Avenue, Richmond.

September 9th

The eighth annual Cookies for Kids’ Cancer RVA City-Wide Bake Sale is set to take place across metro Richmond Saturday, most locations will be selling cookies from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., unless otherwise noted. More than 20,000 gourmet cookies will be sold to benefit the national nonprofit that supports research for new and improved therapies for pediatric cancer. Once again, Carytown will serve as the anchor location for Saturday’s city-wide bake sale. Bake sales will be held up and down Richmond’s “Mile of Style” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Ellwood Thompson, Dogma, Sweet Frog, World of Mirth and a “drive-thru bake sale” across from the Byrd Theatre. To get a complete list of participants stores, visit the event’s Facebook group page, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/rvagoodcookies and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/RVAbeagoodcookie/ or cookiesforkidscancer.org.

RVA FIT FEST is a fitness event created to bring together the dance fitness community while raising money for a charitable cause. This is year two for RVA Fit Fest and proceeds from this event will once again be donated to the KLM Scholarship Foundation, whose primary purpose is to raise funds and distribute book scholarship awards to Virginia College students. More than 40 fitness instructors will lead a dance cardio party travelling the world through dance with high-energy routines and formats from Zumba®, Hip Hop and Body Riddims, to AfroBeats by Rita Cohen, MixxedFit® and more Saturday, from 2 – 4:15 pm at 5th Baptist Church, 1415 West Cary Street. Admission is $12. For more information visit www.rvafitfest.com, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/123146551656293/ or call 651-338-4311. RVA Fit Fest was created by La Verne Burrus-Johnson, Owner of iDanze Fitness.

Stone Brewing, Stone’s Throw Down in RVA Music Festival, Saturday from 12pm to 10pm, on Brown’s Island, 500 Tredegar Street, Richmond. Live music with six bands performing including Richmond’s No BS Brass Band, Stone’s Brewing will some of their beers available as well as other local breweries. Get more details at http://www.stonebrewing.com/events/stone-brewing-presents-stones-throw-down-rva.

September 9, 15, 21 & 29

Innsbrook After Hours Concert Series: September 9th Country Music’s Cole Swindell; Rock, Lynyrd Skynyrd – September 15; R&B Brian McKnight – September 21; Country, Alabama- September 29. For more details visit http://innsbrookafterhours.com/.

September 10th

10th Annual Shockoe on the Half Shell is back in the Bottom, The Enrichmond Foundation’s fundraising event is Sunday, , from 12- 5 pm, with a $1 suggested donation for Enrichmond’s projects. The festival celebrates Virginia’s oyster in all its forms – roasted, fried, smoked, and on the half shell. Vendors include the Savory Grain, as well as Eastern shore “agri-artisan” oyster harvesters, local craft beer and ciders, live music by the Center Stage Band, and National Oyster Shucking Champion, Deborah Pratt. For more details visit

https://enrichmond.org/events/shockoe-half-shell/ or on their Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/events/125309368026431/.