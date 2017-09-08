Walt Disney World to close theme parks through Monday; aims to reopen on Tuesday

ORLANDO — Disney announced on Friday its four major theme parks will close early on Saturday and remain closed through Monday with hopes of reopening on Tuesday.

“Based on the latest forecasts for Hurricane Irma and keeping safety top of mind, Walt Disney World Resort will be closing early on Saturday, September 9 and will remain closed through Monday, September 11. Resort hotels will remain open. We hope to resume normal operations on Tuesday, September 12. “

There will be staggered closings at the various theme parks on Saturday. Guests with special event tickets during the closure can contact Disney for a full refund.

Hotels at the resort will remain open.

Universal Orlando will also close its theme parks early on Saturday and remain closed on Sunday and Monday.

Disney released a detailed list of closings: