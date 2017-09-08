The Beach Boys coming to Richmond’s Altria Theater in November

RICHMOND, Va. — The Beach Boys are bringing some good vibrations to Richmond this fall when they perform at the Altria Theater on November 12.

The group will visit the River City as a part of their 50 Years of Good Vibrations Tour.

The Beach Boys consists of lead-singer Mike Love, Bruce Johnston, Jeffrey Foskett, Brian Eichenburger, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill and Scott Totten.

The Rock And Roll Hall of Famers have sold more than 100 million records worldwide and are known for Hits like “Surfin’ USA,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” and “Good Vibrations.”

Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15 at the Altria Theater and Dominion Arts Center box offices, online at etix.com or charge by phone at (800) 514-3849.

Ticket prices are $57.00 to $97.00 plus applicable fees.

The concert will be at the Altria Theater on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m.