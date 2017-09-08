Nikki-Dee learns how RVA Goats keep Richmond beautiful

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND. Va. -- Put away the herbicide and hire herbivores! Goats are an effective, cost efficient, and sustainable method to get your landscape back under control.

Kristi Orcutt, owner of RVA Goats, is simply amazing.

She has such a big heart for the environment, animals, and people.

She is a goat herder and rents out goats to area homeowners, parks, businesses, and cemeteries. Anyone who needs help taming out-of-control weeds in their yard.

The goats eat and eat and eat all the bad stuff people don't want growing all over their trees and choking out their yards, stuff like Kudzu and poison ivy and scratchy briers.

