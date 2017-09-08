Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - The Legal Information Network for cancer also known as LINC is a great asset here in our community as it provides education, legal, financial, and resources for people with cancer. Dr. Danielle Spencer and James Guy II share LINC's upcoming event, LINC Up For Courage, taking place on Saturday, September 16th from 8:30am-11am at the Fifth Baptist Church located at 1415 W. Cary St. in Richmond. Tickets are $35, $30 for cancer survivors, and $25 for students. For more information, visit http://www.CancerLINC.org or call 804-562-0371.