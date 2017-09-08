3 ‘gruesome’ new features added to Kings Dominion Halloween Haunt

DOSWELL, Va. — When Kings Dominion’s Halloween Haunt later this month, it will include three new features.

NEW MAZE: Blood on the Bayou

The park’s newest maze is themed after a haunted bayou where the swamps once ran red with blood, with whispers of curses and unnamed voodoo priests. Guests will wind their way through a swamp, past a half-sunken ship where the evil that lies in wait hungers for new visitors.

NEW SHOW: The Grave Walkers

Take a stroll with these twisted interactive street performers as they bring the best of the French Quarter to the Commonwealth. Listen for the blare of an approaching trumpet or the blast of a tuba as they take to the streets with a Halloween party like no other.

NEW SHOW: The Coven

In this roaming performance, a troupe of witches are wreaking havoc on the midways with their bizarre rituals. Beware because they are looking for their next victim as they prepare for the coming solstice.

The new features are included in the eight mazes, five scare zones, 20 thrill rides, and live shows that make up the Halloween Haunt event.

Halloween Haunt runs Saturday, September 23 thru October 29.

Visit KingsDominion.com for the most up-to-date hours of operation information.