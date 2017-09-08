59th Armenian Food Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. --

59th Annual St. James Armenian Food Festival – the last big food festival of the summer in the River City has traditional foods, music, dancing, pastries and wine! Also enjoy Cultural Exhibit, Armenian Country Food Store, Gift Boutique, and Church Tours. Sample The “Hye Burger” voted Top 5 Burgers in Richmond and make sure to take some home. Free admission, pay as you go for food and drink. Festival hours are Friday & Saturday 11:30 am – 9 pm, Sunday noon – 7pm at 834 Pepper Avenue, Richmond.

