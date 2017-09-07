Woman says city tax bill wrong to begin with, then it got bigger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond woman says a mistake on one of her tax bills keeps multiplying, even though she has been trying to reach city officials for months.

Problem solver Shelby Brown stepped in to try and get her some help.

In bright red letters across the top of her Richmond city tax bill a notice alerted Kathy Thompson that her 2016 bill is delinquent by $96.

Taken aback, because she says she knows it`s a mistake, Thompson says she set out nearly five months ago to fix it. First she called the collections department listed on her bill.

“I called collections and they said my account is up to date and there is no delinquent tax and they said I need to get a hold of the city of Richmond,” Thompson said. “I called finance and left a couple of messages and sent an email -- no response.”

Thompson said not long after that she paid her 2017 bill and enclosed proof of her 2016 payment with a letter that explained the $96 delinquent amount was a mistake. In July, she says another notice came and the amount owed had increased.

“So, I called collections again and they said we don`t show any delinquent tax and everything is up to date.”

She is hoping the delinquent status doesn`t one day impact her credit, and asked Problem Solvers to help her get her issue on the city`s radar so she can settle this once and for all.

“Once, I spoke to the city at the end of July and they said they would have someone contact me and this is now the second time and nobody has reached out to me, I felt like I needed help getting this resolved,” Thompson said.

We reached out to a city spokesperson who took Thompson`s information. He said for now they will hand it over to the finance department to delve into this issue.

When we hear more specifics, or hear of a resolution, we will pass that info along.