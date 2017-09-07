Text message helps Richmond couple win $1,000,000

RICHMOND, Va. — A text message helped one Richmond couple win a million dollar lottery prize.

Dana Nystrand and Matt Hazzard collected their lottery winnings Thursday.

Their lottery story started before the July 21 Mega Millions drawing when Hazzard texted Nystrand to ask her to pick up a pizza and some lottery tickets.

One of the tickets she bought from the Corner Mart on West Broad Street and Malvern Avenue matched five numbers, missing only the Mega Ball.

The couple already has plans to spend their winnings.

Hazzard, an attorney, said he planned to pay off his student loans.

Nystrand, a marketing professional, said they may also take a vacation with their new found fortune.