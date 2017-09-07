VSU spread awareness for prostate cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Outside of skin cancer, prostate cancer is the most common cancer in American men. The American Cancer Society estimates over 100 thousand men will be diagnosed with the disease by the end of the year. Dr. Darylnet Lyttle, Director of Student Health at Virginia State University shares about their Annual Prostate Cancer Awareness Program. The event will be held on Thursday, September 27 at 6pm in the Gateway Dining Hall at Virginia State University.