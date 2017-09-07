Sheetz matches 100% of in-store donations for Hurricane Harvey relief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – The convenience store chain Sheetz will match donations to help Hurricane Harvey victims.

The retailer will match up to $50,000.

Sheetz's 560 stores across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia will accept donations at checkout for the victims of Hurricane Harvey beginning Thursday, Sept. 7 and continuing through Sept. 30.

There are nine Sheetz in the Tri-Cities area: