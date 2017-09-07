Sheetz matches 100% of in-store donations for Hurricane Harvey relief

RICHMOND, Va. – The convenience store chain Sheetz will match donations to help Hurricane Harvey victims.
The retailer will match up to $50,000.
Sheetz's 560 stores across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia will accept donations at checkout for the victims of Hurricane Harvey beginning Thursday, Sept. 7 and continuing through Sept. 30.
There are nine Sheetz in the Tri-Cities area:
- 4201 Anderson Hwy, Powhatan, VA 23139
- 151 Wagner Rd, Petersburg, VA 23805
- 2711 Conduit Rd, Colonial Heights, VA 23834
- 231 E Hundred Rd, Chester, VA 23836
- 2600 Anderson Hwy, Powhatan, VA 23139
- 2053 Huguenot Rd, Richmond, VA 23235
- 7035 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23294
- 10036 Sliding Hill Rd, Ashland, VA 23005
- 12341 Washington Hwy, Ashland, VA 23005