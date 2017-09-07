‘Ku Klux Klowns’ close Richmond park
Shockoe Bottom attack
Track Hurricane Irma

Sheetz matches 100% of in-store donations for Hurricane Harvey relief

Posted 3:40 pm, September 7, 2017, by

RICHMOND, Va.  –  The convenience store chain Sheetz will match donations to help Hurricane Harvey victims.

The retailer will match up to $50,000.

Sheetz's 560 stores across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia will accept donations at checkout for the victims of Hurricane Harvey beginning Thursday, Sept. 7 and continuing through Sept. 30.

There are nine Sheetz in the Tri-Cities area:

  1. 4201 Anderson Hwy, Powhatan, VA 23139
  2. 151 Wagner Rd, Petersburg, VA 23805
  3. 2711 Conduit Rd, Colonial Heights, VA 23834
  4. 231 E Hundred Rd, Chester, VA 23836
  5. 2600 Anderson Hwy, Powhatan, VA 23139
  6. 2053 Huguenot Rd, Richmond, VA 23235
  7. 7035 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23294
  8. 10036 Sliding Hill Rd, Ashland, VA 23005
  9. 12341 Washington Hwy, Ashland, VA 23005

 