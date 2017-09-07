Police evacuate George Wythe High after armed suspect call

Jon Burkett will have more on this story on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Police responded to George Wythe High School Thursday evening after receiving a report of an armed individual running into the school.

Police said at 6:15 p.m. they received an armed person call of an armed suspect running from the Midlothian Village apartment complex into nearby George Wythe High.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that teachers believed that they saw someone run into the school building.

When Richmond Police arrived to the scene, teachers and administration were evacuated from the building as investigators completed a room-by-room search of the school.

People did not find an armed suspect.

After further investigation police determined that the initial phone call was false.

Richmond Public Schools Interim Superintendent Tommy Kranz said praised Richmond Police for their quick response to the situation.