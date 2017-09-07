Chesterfield bus involved in accident before school

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Jeep driver was issued a summons for failure to yield and several Matoaca Middle School students were checked out for injuries after a Thursday morning school bus accident in Chesterfield.

The crash was reported at 8:10 a.m. on Chesterfield Avenue near Granger Street.

The Jeep, police said, attempted to make the turn from Chesterfield to Granger when it struck the school bus.

“One student and the driver of the Jeep were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “Once at school, two more students who were on the bus were checked out, but were not transported.”

In a message to parents, Chesterfield Schools called the accident “minor” and said a replacement bus was provided to take the students to school.

