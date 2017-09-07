Kroger expands grocery delivery service to Henrico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO, Va. -- Kroger has expanded its grocery delivery area. One of the Richmond area's largest grocers began testing home grocery delivery in April, at Carytown Kroger in Richmond and Stonebridge Kroger in Midlothian.

Now the Kroger located in Short Pump offers grocery delivery.

The three stores that are now offering the service in Richmond include:

11895 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23233

3507 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23221

7000 Tim Price Way, Richmond, VA 23225

Here's how it works

Home grocery delivery is part of ClickList, Kroger's online grocery program.

"Customers who designate Carytown or Stonebridge (or Broad St) as their home store when ordering online through the ClickList platform will be greeted with the option to choose delivery," a Kroger spokesperson said. "From there, the customer creates their shopping list, selects a delivery time and then places an order. Once an order is placed, a Kroger store associate sets up the delivery."

Important details

There is a $11.95 service charge

Online payment is required

You cannot order more than three days in advance

You must be home to accept groceries

Pharmacy prescriptions and alcohol cannot be delivered.

Richmond, along with Dallas, was selected as one of two of the original test markets in the company’s footprint throughout the country and the grocer is now launching its delivery service in additional markets as well, including Hampton Roads.