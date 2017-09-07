Cookies for Kids’ Cancer RVA Bake Sale & Shockoe on the Half Shell

RICHMOND, Va. —

Saturday

The eighth annual Cookies for Kids’ Cancer RVA City-Wide Bake Sale is set to take place across metro Richmond September 9th, most locations will be selling cookies from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., unless otherwise noted. More than 20,000 gourmet cookies will be sold to benefit the national nonprofit that supports research for new and improved therapies for pediatric cancer.

Once again, Carytown will serve as the anchor location for Saturday’s city-wide bake sale. Dozens of Carytown merchants have already pledged to donate 10 percent of their September 9 profits to the cause. Bake sales will be held up and down Richmond’s “Mile of Style” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Ellwood Thompson, Dogma, Sweet Frog, World of Mirth and a “drive-thru bake sale” across from the Byrd Theatre. To get a complete list of participants stores, visit the event’s Facebook group page, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/rvagoodcookies and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/RVAbeagoodcookie/ or cookiesforkidscancer.org.

Sunday

10th Annual Shockoe on the Half Shell is back in the Bottom, The Enrichmond Foundation’s fundraising event is September 10th, from 12- 5 pm, with a $1 suggested donation for Enrichmond’s projects.

The festival celebrates Virginia’s oyster in all its forms – roasted, fried, smoked, and on the half shell. Vendors include the Savory Grain, as well as Eastern shore “agri-artisan” oyster harvesters, local craft beer and ciders, live music by the Center Stage Band, and National Oyster Shucking Champion, Deborah Pratt. For more details visit

https://enrichmond.org/events/shockoe-half-shell/ or on their Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/events/125309368026431/.