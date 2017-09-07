3 arrested after allegedly shooting at Caroline High School students

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — Three people have been arrested after being accused of shooting at three high school students after a football game on Thursday, August 31.

Deputies say the Caroline High School students were on their way home from Patrick Henry High school, when a car pulled alongside them on Route 1 and opened fire several times.

No one was injured during the shooting.

After an investigation, deputies arrested a 20-year-old, an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old. Deputies have not released the suspect’s names at this time.

