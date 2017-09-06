Woman steals vehicle from store in middle of day

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police detectives need the public’s help to identify the individual in the photo who is believed to be responsible for theft of a motor vehicle in the city’s Southside.

At approximately 12:16 p.m. on Monday, September 4, officers responded to the 5300 block of Hull Street Road for the report of a stolen vehicle. The victim told police he left the vehicle running while he went into the store. The vehicle was recovered shortly after.

The suspect is described as a black female with a dark complexion. She is seen wearing a black baseball hat, sunglasses, a white T-shirt and dark-colored shorts.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this woman’s identity to call Second Precinct Detective C. Baldwin at (804) 646-8184 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.