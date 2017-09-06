Robber hits Staples Mill Road bank

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Wells Fargo Bank in Henrico’s West End. No weapon was used in the robbery, which was reported at about 12:35 p.m. Tuesday, along the 10100 block of Staples Mill Road.

The robber entered the bank and handed the teller a note, police said. The teller complied and the robber left the bank.

Police described the suspect as a 40-50 year-old black man, approximately 6′ tall and 200 pounds. He was wearing a green baseball cap with a blue brim, a black t-shirt, and blue jeans. Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.