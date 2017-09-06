Track Hurricane Irma
VCU Ram’s basketball schedule, non-conference and A-10 games

CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 18: The Virginia Commonwealth Rams pep band performs in the first half against the Georgetown Hoyas during the second round of the 2011 NCAA men's basketball tournament at the United Center on March 18, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Commonwealth University Rams men’s complete 2017-1018 basketball schedule has now been released, with the conference games revealed by the league Wednesday.

Led by first-year Head Coach Mike Rhoades, the Rams will officially kick off their 50th season of hoops on Friday, Nov. 10 against Grambling. That game is expected to be the program’s 100th consecutive home sellout at the E.J. Wade Arena at the Stuart C. Siegel Center.

The Rams are coming off a 26-9 campaign and a seventh consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament in 2016-17. Rhoades welcomes eight new players to the fold in 2017-18 to compliment a group of returnees that includes All-Atlantic 10 Conference forward Justin Tillman (Detroit, Mich./Pershing).

The Rams will open their sixth A-10 campaign against Fordham on Saturday, Dec. 30 at the E.J. Wade Arena at the Stuart C. Siegel Center at 12:30 p.m. That game will be carried on NBC Sports Network.

Eleven of VCU’s conference matchups will appear on national television.

The university said that additional television games outside the Atlantic 10’s package, including those with regional and local networks, will be released in the coming weeks.

The Rams will meet cross-town rival Richmond Jan. 17 at home and Feb. 7 at the Robins Center (CBSSN).

The Rams get another crack at defending A-10 Champion Rhode Island, which defeated VCU in the 2017 league title game, on Friday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m.  at home ESPN2 will carry that tilt.

Non-conference games will see VCU face Texas, bringing former head coach Shaka Smart back to the Siegel Center.  Former coach Anthony Grant now leads the Dayton Flyers, who VCU faces twice. Grant returns to the Siegel Center on Feb. 10.

This year 2018 Atlantic 10 conference tournament games will be closer to home, in Washington, D.C. at the Verizon Center.

November

Fri     Nov. 03 – v Virginia Union
Fri     Nov 10 – v Grambling
Mon Nov 13 – v North Florida
Fri     Nov 17 – v UVA
Mon Nov 20 – Marquette*
Tues Nov 21 – Cal/Wichita State*
Wed Nov 22 – TBD, Maui Invitational*
Tues Nov 28 – Appalachian State

December
Sat    Dec 2 – Old Dominion
Tues Dec 5 – Texas
Sat    Dec 9 – at Seton Hall
Sat    Dec 16 – Bucknell
Tues Dec 19 – Winthrop
Fri     Dec 22 – VMI
Sat     Dec 30 – Fordham(12:30 p.m. NBC Sports Network)

VCU Atlantic 10 Schedule

January

Wed   Jan 03 – TBA, Saint Joseph’s
Sat      Jan 06 — La Salle (2 p.m. NBC Sports Network)
Tues   Jan 09 — Duquesne
Fri       Jan 12 –Dayton ( 7p.m. ESPN2)
Wed  Jan 17 – Richmond
Sat      Jan 20 —George Washington (12:30 p.m. NBC Sports Network)
Tues   Jan 23 — Saint Louis (TBA CBS Sports Network)
Sat       Jan 27 — George Mason (TBA CBS Sports Network)

February

Fri     Feb    2    Rhode Island (7 p.m. ESPN2)
Wed Feb 7    Richmond (TBA CBS Sports Network)
Sat    Feb 10  Dayton (TBA CBS Sports Network)
Wed Feb 14  Davidson ( TBA CBS Sports Network)
Sat    Feb 17  George Washington
Wed Feb 21  Massachusetts
Sat    Feb 24  St. Bonaventure (TBA CBS Sports Network)
Wed Feb 28  George Mason

March

Sat Mar 3 Fordham

Wed. Mar 7 A-10 tournament starts

 