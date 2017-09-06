Track Hurricane Irma
Richmond Spider’s basketball schedule, non-conference and A-10 games

Posted 5:41 pm, September 6, 2017

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 26: Head coach Chris Mooney of the Richmond Spiders reacts against the Boston College Eagles in the second half during the consolation game of the Barclays Center Classic at Barclays Center on November 26, 2016 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

HENRICO, Va. — The University of Richmond released its complete 2017-18 men’s basketball schedule on Wednesday.

The Spiders are scheduled to host historic powerhouse Georgetown and new Head Coach Patrick Ewing at the Robins Center on November 25th for the first meeting between the Hoyas and Richmond since December 29, 1964 and the first meeting in Richmond since December 29, 1961. As part of the home-and-home agreement, the Spiders will travel to Georgetown for a game in the 2018-19 season.

Richmond plays 15 games at the Robins Center, six against non-conference opponents and nine versus A-10 foes.

Conference play starts on Dec. 30 with a home game against Davidson that will be shown at 4:30 p.m. on the NBC Sports Network, the first of at least seven Spiders games on national television in 2017-18.

*Games in bold are at home

NOVEMBER

Fri.    Nov. 10   Delaware
Mon Nov 13    Jacksonville State        
Mon Nov 20    UAB Cayman Islands Classic
Tues Nov 21    Buffalo/Cincinnati Cayman Islands Classic
Wed Nov 22    TBD Cayman Islands Classic
Sat    Nov 25    Georgetown
Wed Nov 29     Vermont

DECEMBER

Sat   Dec 2     Wake Forest
Wed Dec 6    Old Dominion
Sat    Dec 9    James Madison
Tues Dec 19  Bucknell    
Sat    Dec 23 Boston College

CONFERENCE

Sat Dec 30   Davidson (4:30 p.m. NBCSN)

JANUARY

Wed Jan 3    Fordham
Sat    Jan 6    Saint Louis
Tues Jan 9     Dayton
Sat    Jan 13  George Washington  (4:30 p.m. NBCSN)
Wed Jan 17   VCU
Sat    Jan 20   La Salle  (2:30 p.m. NBCSN)
Wed Jan 24   Duquesne
Sun   Jan 28   Davidson  (2 p.m. NBCSN)

FEBRUARY

Sat    Feb  3  George Mason (4:30 p.m. NBCSN)
Wed Feb  7   VCU (CBSSN)
Sat    Feb 10 St. Bonaventure
Tue   Feb 13  Rhode Island (CBSSN)
Sat    Feb 17  Saint Louis
Wed Feb 21  George Washington
Sat    Feb 24  Saint Joseph’s
Wed Feb 28  UMASS       

MARCH

Sat Mar 3  George Mason

Wed. Mar 7 A-10 tournament starts