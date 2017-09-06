Richmond Spider’s basketball schedule, non-conference and A-10 games
HENRICO, Va. — The University of Richmond released its complete 2017-18 men’s basketball schedule on Wednesday.
The Spiders are scheduled to host historic powerhouse Georgetown and new Head Coach Patrick Ewing at the Robins Center on November 25th for the first meeting between the Hoyas and Richmond since December 29, 1964 and the first meeting in Richmond since December 29, 1961. As part of the home-and-home agreement, the Spiders will travel to Georgetown for a game in the 2018-19 season.
Richmond plays 15 games at the Robins Center, six against non-conference opponents and nine versus A-10 foes.
Conference play starts on Dec. 30 with a home game against Davidson that will be shown at 4:30 p.m. on the NBC Sports Network, the first of at least seven Spiders games on national television in 2017-18.
*Games in bold are at home
NOVEMBER
Fri. Nov. 10 Delaware
Mon Nov 13 Jacksonville State
Mon Nov 20 UAB Cayman Islands Classic
Tues Nov 21 Buffalo/Cincinnati Cayman Islands Classic
Wed Nov 22 TBD Cayman Islands Classic
Sat Nov 25 Georgetown
Wed Nov 29 Vermont
DECEMBER
Sat Dec 2 Wake Forest
Wed Dec 6 Old Dominion
Sat Dec 9 James Madison
Tues Dec 19 Bucknell
Sat Dec 23 Boston College
CONFERENCE
Sat Dec 30 Davidson (4:30 p.m. NBCSN)
JANUARY
Wed Jan 3 Fordham
Sat Jan 6 Saint Louis
Tues Jan 9 Dayton
Sat Jan 13 George Washington (4:30 p.m. NBCSN)
Wed Jan 17 VCU
Sat Jan 20 La Salle (2:30 p.m. NBCSN)
Wed Jan 24 Duquesne
Sun Jan 28 Davidson (2 p.m. NBCSN)
FEBRUARY
Sat Feb 3 George Mason (4:30 p.m. NBCSN)
Wed Feb 7 VCU (CBSSN)
Sat Feb 10 St. Bonaventure
Tue Feb 13 Rhode Island (CBSSN)
Sat Feb 17 Saint Louis
Wed Feb 21 George Washington
Sat Feb 24 Saint Joseph’s
Wed Feb 28 UMASS
MARCH
Sat Mar 3 George Mason
Wed. Mar 7 A-10 tournament starts