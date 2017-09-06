Richmond Spider’s basketball schedule, non-conference and A-10 games

HENRICO, Va. — The University of Richmond released its complete 2017-18 men’s basketball schedule on Wednesday.

The Spiders are scheduled to host historic powerhouse Georgetown and new Head Coach Patrick Ewing at the Robins Center on November 25th for the first meeting between the Hoyas and Richmond since December 29, 1964 and the first meeting in Richmond since December 29, 1961. As part of the home-and-home agreement, the Spiders will travel to Georgetown for a game in the 2018-19 season.

Richmond plays 15 games at the Robins Center, six against non-conference opponents and nine versus A-10 foes.

Conference play starts on Dec. 30 with a home game against Davidson that will be shown at 4:30 p.m. on the NBC Sports Network, the first of at least seven Spiders games on national television in 2017-18.

*Games in bold are at home

NOVEMBER

Fri. Nov. 10 Delaware

Mon Nov 13 Jacksonville State

Mon Nov 20 UAB Cayman Islands Classic

Tues Nov 21 Buffalo/Cincinnati Cayman Islands Classic

Wed Nov 22 TBD Cayman Islands Classic

Sat Nov 25 Georgetown

Wed Nov 29 Vermont

DECEMBER

Sat Dec 2 Wake Forest

Wed Dec 6 Old Dominion

Sat Dec 9 James Madison

Tues Dec 19 Bucknell

Sat Dec 23 Boston College

CONFERENCE

Sat Dec 30 Davidson (4:30 p.m. NBCSN)

JANUARY

Wed Jan 3 Fordham

Sat Jan 6 Saint Louis

Tues Jan 9 Dayton

Sat Jan 13 George Washington (4:30 p.m. NBCSN)

Wed Jan 17 VCU

Sat Jan 20 La Salle (2:30 p.m. NBCSN)

Wed Jan 24 Duquesne

Sun Jan 28 Davidson (2 p.m. NBCSN)

FEBRUARY

Sat Feb 3 George Mason (4:30 p.m. NBCSN)

Wed Feb 7 VCU (CBSSN)

Sat Feb 10 St. Bonaventure

Tue Feb 13 Rhode Island (CBSSN)

Sat Feb 17 Saint Louis

Wed Feb 21 George Washington

Sat Feb 24 Saint Joseph’s

Wed Feb 28 UMASS

MARCH

Sat Mar 3 George Mason

Wed. Mar 7 A-10 tournament starts