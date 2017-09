RICHMOND, Va. – Local group Legacy Unplugged makes their dazzling Virginia This Morning debut. The foursome performs two R&B classics: “Caught up in the Rapture of Love” and “Love is Stronger than Pride”. You can catch these talented musicians around town with performances at: 7 Hills Brewery on September 8th at 9pm and Grandstaff & Stein on September 11th at 7pm. For more information please visit https://www.facebook.com/legacy.bandva