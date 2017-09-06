× Henrico mom who left kids home alone while vacationing in Cancun sentenced

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico mother who left her three kids alone at home while she went on vacation to Mexico was sentenced by a judge Wednesday.

Aida Stovall, 31, was convicted on three felony counts of child neglect after she left an 11-year-old child, and 8-year-old twins, without adult supervision while she traveled to Cancun in September 2016.

A Henrico judge sentenced Stovall to one year and a half in prison. Stovall’s total sentence was 15 years in prison with 13 and a half years suspended.

The judge ruled that Stovall could serve the sentence on a work-release program, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Under the program, Stovall could leave prison during the day to go to work, then return after her shift ends. The Henrico Sheriff’s Office will determine if she is eligible for the program, according to the paper.

Stovall left the children alone after asking neighbors to check on the children periodically a few days before she left. She left for Cancun on September 13, 2016 and Henrico Police were made aware of a situation on September 16.

Stovall was taken into police custody on the 19th when she touched down in Miami.