How you can get free tickets to star-studded ‘Concert for Charlottesville’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Justin Timberlake, Pharrell, Ariana Grande, and Charlottesville’s own Dave Matthews Band will perform at a free Concert for Charlottesville event at the University of Virginia’s Scott Stadium on September 24.

While the concert is free, attendees are encouraged to make a donation the Concert for Charlottesville Fund which benefits the victims of the violent August rallies in Charlottesville, their families, and first responders.

Other musical acts scheduled to perform include:

Chris Stapleton

Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes

The Roots

Cage the Elephant



“Tickets will be allocated initially to residents of the greater Charlottesville area, and also to UVA students, faculty and staff,” according to a news release. “An online ticket request period is currently underway at http://www.concertforcharlottesville.com and will end on Monday, Sept. 11, at noon.”

The following information was published on the Concert for Charlottesville website.

What is the seating configuration?

Seating for the event will be strictly General Admission by section. Your tickets will specify the only section in which you will be allowed to sit. A “General Admission Field” ticket is standing room only. No chairs will be provided or permitted on the field, except in designated accessible sections with a corresponding field accessible ticket.

A “General Admission Stands” ticket means that you may select any seat that is empty in your assigned section in the stands. General admission seating within each section will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

All tickets will be issued as ”Best Available.”

This means that the ticketing system will select the section that you are assigned to for General Admission. General Admission Seating means that once you arrive at your seating section you may select any seat that is empty. It is OK to reserve your seat with a coat, bag or other personal item, however there is no guarantee that another individual may move your items and take your seat! When placing an online ticket request you may choose from these options: “Best Available,” “Stands Only” or “ADA / LTD Mobility.”

How will the online selection process work?

Ticket requests will be prioritized in the following order:

Requests coming from UVA students/staff and individuals residing in Charlottesville and the adjacent counties (Albemarle, Augusta, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Nelson, Orange and Rockingham)

Requests from individuals residing with zip codes in the remaining counties of the State of Virginia

If tickets remain, requests from outside the State of Virginia

How do I request tickets?

You may place a request for tickets online until Monday, September 11th at Noon EDT. After the request period has closed, successful applicants will be chosen by random selection with the above prioritization. Applicants who are confirmed for tickets online will be charged a $7.50 per ticket handling fee. There is a limit of two (2) tickets per applicant for online requests.

Please do not submit multiple requests as your requests will be either rejected or given lowest priority.

The time at which you place your request will not affect your chances of qualifying to receive tickets. You will be notified by email of whether or not you are granted tickets by Tuesday, September 12th at 11:59 pm EDT.

Is there another way of requesting tickets?

A very limited number of tickets will be available via walk-up, no service charge box office on Friday, September 15th at John Paul Jones Arena box office starting at 10:00 am until the limited allotment of tickets runs out.

Tickets will be distributed only to students and staff with a UVA ID and persons presenting a driver’s license with a City of Charlottesville residential address or an address in the adjacent counties (Albemarle, Augusta, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Nelson, Orange and Rockingham). There will be a two (2) ticket limit per applicant. Please do not arrive before 8.00 am; camping overnight or lining up early will not be permitted. Parking at John Paul Jones Arena is extremely limited. We recommend that you use public or alternative means of transportation.

Placing a ticket request or showing up at the John Paul Jones Arena box office does not guarantee you will receive tickets since the quantities of tickets available are limited.

How many tickets may I request?

You may request up to a limit of two (2) tickets through the online selection process. You may request up to a limit of two (2) tickets at the walk-up, no service fee charged box office.

Are tickets required for children?

Children under the age of 2 years old do not need a ticket if they sit on an adult’s lap. All other children require a ticket.

Why distribute tickets this way?

Individuals in Charlottesville and the surrounding counties have a better chance of securing tickets

It alleviates the stress of a typical internet on sale where you are competing with brokers and bots

It allows the box office to determine if requests are genuine

What credit cards are accepted to pay the online handling fee?

Visa, MasterCard, and American Express are accepted.

How will I receive my tickets?

All tickets will be shipped via USPS or you may choose trackable UPS expedited for an additional $10 order fee. If you are granted tickets you can expect to receive them a few days before the event. Tickets issued at the walk-up box office will be distributed at the window only.

Where is the John Paul Jones Arena Box Office (For September 15th distribution only)?

The box office is located at 295 Massie Road, Charlottesville VA 22903. Parking at John Paul Jones Arena is extremely limited. We recommend that you use public or alternative means of transportation.

What information is required to secure tickets at the no service fee box office?

You will need a current UVA student ID, a valid driver’s license or government issued ID with an address in Charlottesville or adjacent counties. Eligible ID addresses will contain zip codes in: Charlottesville, Albemarle, Augusta, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Nelson, Orange and Rockingham.

Where do I park on the day of the show?

Parking information will be released soon. Please check here regularly until the day of the concert for the most up-to-date information.

Where is Will Call at Scott Stadium?

Will Call is located at the West Gate of Scott Stadium and will be open at 12.00 pm on the show day only.

Is ADA seating available?

Yes, there are designated ADA accessible sections in the Stadium. Tickets for these sections will be available at both the box office and online while supplies last. At the box office, you may request accessible tickets at the window. If you are requesting tickets online you must choose the “ADA / Limited Mobility” option when you submit your request. If you are granted tickets you will be assigned tickets in one of the designated ADA accessible sections, pending availability. Please do not wait until the day of the show to make us aware of any special needs.

Who do I contact with questions about my tickets?

Please contact Ticketmaster customer service:

http://www.ticketmaster.com/h/customer-service.html?tm_link=help_nav_4_contact.

Is there a rain date or alternative venue?

The concert is rain or shine.

What if I am offered tickets from a resale site?

This is a free event. If you are asked to pay anything more than a $7.50 handling fee for any ticket, be aware that you are purchasing a second-hand ticket that may not be valid on show day. Ticketmaster and the JPJ Arena ticket office will be unable to answer questions about the validity of any ticket that has been re-sold.