City of Richmond unveils mass notification system called CodeRED

RICHMOND, Va. – The City of Richmond has unveiled CodeRED, a new mass notification system, designed to quickly deliver alert messages regarding emergency situations.

The free notification system will be used to send missing child alerts, evacuation notices, weather warnings and other emergency notifications.

The alerts can be sent to a cell phones, landlines or email addresses, based on the user’s preference. They will be issued to users based on their geographical location.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney encourages city residents, visitors and businesses to sign up.

“Keeping our residents, visitors and businesses safe and informed at all times is important,” said Stoney. “CodeRED is another tool the city is providing to help citizens stay safe and informed.”

If you would like to sign up for CodeRED, click here. You can also download the CodeRed mobile app in the App Store and on Google Play.