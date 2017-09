× Missing 14-year-old girl never showed up to school

PETERSBURG, Va. — Ashayla Woodson, 14, was last seen Monday morning at her home on Cottonwood Drive in Petersburg, according to police.

Ashayla did not show up to her middle school on Tuesday.

She has been reported missing before and has been located within the City of Petersburg in the past.

If you see her, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222.