Police seeking suspect in hit-and-run that injured VCU student

RICHMOND, Va. – VCU Police is asking for the public’s help to locate a suspect(s) in connection with a hit-and-run near VCU’s Monroe Park Campus this weekend.

Police said the hit-and-run happened at approximately 10:24 p.m. on September 3.

Investigators say a female VCU student was crossing North Belvidere Street in a crosswalk at the intersection with West Grace Street.

“A vehicle traveling west on West Grace Street turned north onto Belvidere Street and struck the pedestrian in the crosswalk without stopping,” VCU Police said in a press release.

Police said the suspect vehicle had a green light, but the pedestrian also had a walk signal at the crosswalk.

The woman was transported to the VCU Medical Center for treatment.

“VCU Police detectives have confirmed that the suspect’s vehicle is a 2017 Ford Escape SE; according to information from the vehicle manufacturer, the suspect’s vehicle is either Ruby Red (red) or Canyon Ridge (orange) in color,” said a police spokesperson.

This Ford Escape may have front end or hood damage due to the impact of the accident, according to police.

After the crash, police determined that the vehicle continued traveling north on Belvidere, and crossing Leigh Street. The direction of travel after that point is unclear.

Detectives were also able to track the driver’s route prior to the hit-and-run.

Video footage shows the same vehicle traveling in the wrong lanes on Broad Street between 4th and 3rd streets. The video, posted on YouTube, shows the vehicle heading westbound at 10:18 p.m. from 4th Street in the eastbound lanes before turning onto 3rd Street.

Detectives ask that anyone who witnessed the vehicle downtown, or who may know the driver or any possible passengers, contact police immediately.

Anyone with information pertaining to this crime can contact the VCU Police Department 24/7. For non-emergency tips call (804) 828-1196. You can also download the LiveSafe mobile safety application for free on a smart phone and submit tips, screen shots, photos and videos directly to VCU Police; tips are monitored 24/7.

Tips for this case can also be submitted anonymously to Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers online or by calling (804) 780-1000.