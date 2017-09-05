Police arrest 63-year-old man in fatal Northside shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond police arrested a suspect in a fatal Northside shooting that occurred on Labor Day during a rash of violence that broke out within a 48-hour period.

At approximately 7:18 p.m., Sept. 4, Richmond Police Department officers were called to the 3100 block of Meadowbridge Road for a report of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found Andrew Layne, 38, no permanent address, Henrico suffering from a gunshot wound.

Layne was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after 8 p.m.

Richmond Police spokesman Gene Lepley said there must have been witnesses since the shooting occurred in daylight at a busy intersection.

Within hours, RPD detectives charged Charles Craddock, 63, of the 700 block of Arnold Road with voluntary manslaughter.

RPD Chief Alfred Durham thanked the person who stopped at the scene to render first aid to Layne.

“I am so impressed by that act of kindness and courage,” said Chief Durham. “It is a special kind of person who is willing to stop at the scene of a shooting to do what they can to help, thinking first of the victim rather than of themselves.”

Layne was the fourth homicide within a 36-hour stretch. There were three homicides the day before, within a 22-hour period -- along with two other shootings that left victims injured.

Even though an arrest has been made, RPD detectives believe that there were several eyewitnesses to the shooting who have yet to come forward. They are asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.