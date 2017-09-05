Petersburg Police searching for man accused of injuring officer during pursuit

PETERSBURG, Va. — Police are searching for a man who they say injured a Petersburg officer during a traffic stop and led officers on a pursuit Tuesday morning.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., police say an officer conducted a traffic stop for a stop sign violation in the 100 block of Mecklenburg Street.

Investigators say the vehicle was occupied by 3 subjects, one of whom was wanted.

Police said the driver, identified as 30-year-old Jermaine Antoine Coard, of Prince George County, pulled away from the traffic stop after providing the officer with false information.

Investigators say the officer’s hand became caught in the door when Coard slammed the door on the officer before pulling away. Police said the officer was attempting to take the suspect into custody.

Police said Coard led officers on a vehicle pursuit along E. Washington Street before abandoning his vehicle and fleeing into the woods of the Petersburg Battlefield.

The officer was able to free his hand and was treated and released with a broken finger.

Coard is described as 6’6” tall, 240 pounds, with blonde dreads and a dark complexion.

If you have any information or know the whereabouts of Jermaine Coard, please contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.