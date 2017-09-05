Multiple car crimes reported in Hanover neighborhood

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Investigators are looking into multiple car-related crimes in Mechanicsville’s Pebble Creek subdivision.

The investigation started Monday when deputies were called to the 8000 block of Creekside Village Drive in Mechanicsville about a car driving recklessly and people looking through the windows of parked car.

“Once units were on scene, they located the vehicle in question, abandoned. Deputies were able to determine the vehicle was stolen from the Pebble Creek subdivision. While deputies were canvassing the neighborhood, they received a report of another suspicious vehicle in the area of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Creighton Parkway,” a Hanover Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. “The reported suspicious vehicle fled the scene but was soon located in the City of Richmond. This vehicle was determined to also have been stolen from the Pebble Creek subdivision.”

Sheriff’s investigators have asked neighbors with security cameras to check their footage to see if there is evidence available that could help in this investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Hanover Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

