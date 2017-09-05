RICHMOND, Va - Bryan Christman is in the kitchen cooking up a Metro Diner original: “Breakfast Pie”. Layers of eggs, veggies, potatoes and ham are topped with cheese and baked to perfection. Bryan also showcases a sampling of the other delicious dishes you can find at Metro Grill. For more information you can visit https://metrodiner.com/locations/virginia/richmond-libbie/
Metro Diner serves up a fan favorite with “Breakfast Pie”
-
Breakfast specialties courtesy of Metro Diner
-
Shrimp and grits Charleston-style
-
Chef Tammy’s Cold Salt Slab Presentation
-
Chef Tammy’s Salt Slab Presentation
-
Sweeten your day with dessert tacos
-
-
Braised Beef Short Rib Ravioli is on the menu
-
Enjoying cooking & cocktails with ‘Big Herm’
-
Chef K Prepares a Smokin’ Sweet Breakfast
-
It’s time For Eggs Ole!
-
Shaynefully Delicious’ “Pumpkin Spice Cake Bites”
-
-
Cooking with a Celebrity Chef
-
Casa Italiana’s Veal Marsala
-
The Metro Richmond Police Emerald Society