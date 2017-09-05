Metro Diner serves up a fan favorite with “Breakfast Pie”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Bryan Christman is in the kitchen cooking up a Metro Diner original: “Breakfast Pie”. Layers of eggs, veggies, potatoes and ham are topped with cheese and baked to perfection. Bryan also showcases a sampling of the other delicious dishes you can find at Metro Grill. For more information you can visit https://metrodiner.com/locations/virginia/richmond-libbie/