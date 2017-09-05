Metro Diner serves up a fan favorite with “Breakfast Pie”

Richmond Coliseum plans emerge
Posted 1:32 pm, September 5, 2017, by , Updated at 01:40PM, September 5, 2017

RICHMOND, Va - Bryan Christman is in the kitchen cooking up a Metro Diner original: “Breakfast Pie”.  Layers of eggs, veggies, potatoes and ham are topped with cheese and baked to perfection.  Bryan also showcases a sampling of the other delicious dishes you can find at Metro Grill.  For more information you can visit https://metrodiner.com/locations/virginia/richmond-libbie/