Advice for managing debt with JB Bryan Financial Group

RICHMOND, Va - Local financial guru JB Bryan joins us live to discuss a certain four letter word: DEBT. JB explains which debts are good, which should be avoided, and how to make the most out of managing your money. JB Bryan Financial Group, Inc. hosts FREE workshops each Wednesday at noon and every Sunday at 3pm. For more information you can visit http://www.jbbryan.com/index.cfm