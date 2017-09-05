RICHMOND, Va - Local financial guru JB Bryan joins us live to discuss a certain four letter word: DEBT. JB explains which debts are good, which should be avoided, and how to make the most out of managing your money. JB Bryan Financial Group, Inc. hosts FREE workshops each Wednesday at noon and every Sunday at 3pm. For more information you can visit http://www.jbbryan.com/index.cfm
Advice for managing debt with JB Bryan Financial Group
-
Another way to save for college
-
How to get prepared mentally & monetarily for retirement
-
Don’t Be a victim of identity theft
-
Understanding Social Security Disability Benefits
-
The building blocks of financial success
-
-
Teaching your kids early how dollars make sense
-
Protect your savings with these helpful hints
-
Do you know your risk score?
-
Market Correction: What you need to know
-
Social Security tips from JB Bryan
-
-
The myths & facts of Social Security
-
How to invest using social influences
-
Money & Alzheimer’s Disease: what you need to know