Man opens fire inside Wendy’s at Prince George travel center

DISPUTANTA, Va. — Virginia State Police are assisting local authorities after a person reportedly opened fire around 4 p.m. inside a Wendy’s at the Pilot Travel Center on Country Drive.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that a man walked into the Wendy’s that is connected to the Pilot Travel Center and opened fire.

Several rounds were reportedly fired.

At least one person was hit by the gunfire, Crime Insider sources reported. A med-flight was called, but then the call was cancelled.

The same sources report that a person suffered life-threatening injuries.

Multiple people believed to be family responded to the scene, crying and hugging in the parking lot.

State Troopers are searching the outside of the property while Prince George Police are inside the Wendy’s.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is released.