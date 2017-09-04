CBS 6/Fox Sports 910 High School Football Poll

Richmond teen dead after man opens fire inside Prince George Wendy’s
School                     1st place votes   Record             Pts.              LW

1-Hermitage                    (10)                 2-0                   177              (1)

2-Manchester                   (8)                  1-0                   160              (2)

3-Thomas Dale                 (1)                  2-0                    156             (5)

4-Dinwiddie                       (2)                  2-0                    146             (4)

5-Highland Springs                                1-1                    110             (5)

6-L.C. Bird                                                   1-1                       80             (3)

7-Varina                                                        1-0                       66             (10)

8-Monacan                                                  2-0                      59             (7)

9-Lee-Davis                                                 1-0                      53            (9)

10-Hopewell                                               1-1                      15             ——

Others receiving votes: Douglas Freeman (6), Goochland (6), Patrick Henry (2), Hanover (2), Benedictine (2), Deep Run (2), Matoaca (1), Henrico (1), James River (1)

Voters: Patrick Kane, Joe Fowler, Billy Mills,  Ricky Irby, Kevin Tucker, Adam Tiller, Tom Hall, Pete Mutascio, Chad Hornik, Sam Mickens, Matt Gray, Ryan Turnage, Stu Brown, Loren Johnson, Gary Hess, Gary Criswell, Jason Elkins, Rick Stoss, Sean Robertson, Lane Casadonte, Art Utley, Eric Kolenich