Person feared missing on James River found safe

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond fire crews working a water rescue on the James River located a person feared missing Sunday evening.
Officials tweeted at 6:35 p.m. that they were working an incident on the river at Tradegar Street.
According to the tweet, crews are searching for a person who went missing from a “party floating” on the river.
Crews later said that the person was found safe.
No addition details were available at last check.
