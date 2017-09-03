Person feared missing on James River found safe

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond fire crews working a water rescue on the James River located a person feared missing Sunday evening.

Officials tweeted at 6:35 p.m. that they were working an incident on the river at Tradegar Street.

According to the tweet, crews are searching for a person who went missing from a “party floating” on the river.

Working incident-Water Rescue@ Tredegar St. Possible missing person from a party floating the James River. 2 rescue boats searching. — Richmond Fire Dept (@RFDVA) September 3, 2017

Person found safe. Units are returning to service. — Richmond Fire Dept (@RFDVA) September 3, 2017

Crews later said that the person was found safe.

No addition details were available at last check.

WTVR CBS 6 News has a crew headed to the scene. This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

