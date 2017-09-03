Person feared missing on James River found safe

Girl hit by pickup dies
Posted 7:23 pm, September 3, 2017, by , Updated at 07:24PM, September 3, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond fire crews working a water rescue on the James River located a person feared missing Sunday evening.

Officials tweeted at 6:35 p.m. that they were working an incident on the river at Tradegar Street.

According to the tweet, crews are searching for a person who went missing from a “party floating” on the river.

Crews later said that the person was found safe.

No addition details were available at last check.

