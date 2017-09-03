Steve Harvey show moves to Hollywood, new season starts Tuesday

Steve Harvey’s all-new daytime talk show from Hollywood premieres Tuesday at 4 p.m. on CBS 6.

Actress, comedian and talk show host Chelsea Handler and actor Marlon Wayans as well as musical Guest James Arthur are on Tuesday’s season premiere episode.

Then on Wednesday’s show Steve welcomes actor Ice Cube.

Comedian Jay Leno and singer Jordin Sparks join Steve on Thursday.

And the week wraps up with actor Charlie Sheen and musical guest LeAnn Rimes.

“STEVE” is where celebrities come to play in the daytime. The one-hour show is hosted by Comedian and Emmy® Award winning host Steve Harvey and features some of the biggest names in film, television and music. “STEVE” also features talented and funny human interest guests, as well as daily audience games offering a chance to win prizes.

