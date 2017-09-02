Isolated severe storms Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The remnants of Harvey will be located to our northwest Saturday. We will see occasional showers throughout the day with isolated heavier downpours.

A warm front will lift northward from North Carolina into southeastern Virginia during the afternoon. As that happens, there will be some thunderstorms. We may have a few breaks in the clouds, and this would add to the destabilization of the atmosphere. South of this front, it will be humid with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. North of this front, highs will stay in the 60s to around 70°.

Isolated storms may grow strong or severe. The best chance of seeing one of these storms will be near and east of I-95. The main threat would be strong wind gusts, but the dynamics do support the possibility of some rotation. Get any warnings directly on your phone by installing the CBS 6 Weather Authority App.

The threat for severe weather will diminish during the evening hours. Rain will exit overnight, and we will see clearing for Sunday and Labor Day.

