HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police have arrested a teen they said ran over a man with his car in Henrico County.

Police said a man was trying to get into the car with 18-year-old Hayden Washington when he was struck around 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 18.

According to the victim, Washington and another teen stole money from his wallet.

Washington was charged with felony hit-and-run and petit larceny.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.