The Third Consecutive Bier Fest at Busch Gardens Williamsburg!

Posted 12:46 pm, September 1, 2017, by

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Bier Fest returns for it’s third consecutive year at Busch Gardens Williamsburg. Culinary Vice President Franz Kitenko highlights some of the craft beers and german cuisine that will be available all fest long. The Bier Fest will take place over three straight weekends: September 1st - 4th, 9th - 10th, and 16th - 17th. You can purchase a Bier Fest Sampler for $22 which included ten 4-ounce samples of your favorite draft beer. For more information you can visit https://seaworldparks.com/en/buschgardens-williamsburg/attractions/events/bierfest/

{ THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BUSCH GARDENS }