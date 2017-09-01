The swingin’ sounds of the 1920’s & 1930’s

RICHMOND, Va. – Local musician Jay Brown joins us with his new band “Grace Street Seven” to perform LIVE in our studio. Jay Brown and his talented band mates perform vintage jazz tunes from the 1920’s and 30’s. They got our Friday grooving with two songs: “I’d Rather Be Blue” and “Big John’s Special”. You can catch this septet on September 15th at the Speakeasy Grill on 526 N. 2nd St at 7:30pm. Tickets are $5 in advance and $8 at the door with proceeds benefiting the Hippodrome Theater. Dancers and vintage style dress are welcome! For more information you can visit http://www.ticketfly.com/event/1512802-jay-browns-grace-street-seven-richmond/