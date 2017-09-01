Shaynefully Delicious’ “Pumpkin Spice Cake Bites”

RICHMOND, Va. – Chef Shayne is back with a delicious new autumn dessert! Pumpkin Spice Cake Bites are an easy and fun way to bring this famous fall flavor into a tasty little treat.

Pumpkin Spice Bites

1 15 oz can of pumpkin

1 17 oz yellow cake mix

2c cream cheese frosting

1 T pumpkin pie spice

1t instant espresso powder

1 lb. white chocolate coating

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix pumpkin and cake mix (do NOT add other ingredients listed on the box) and spread into a greased 9” x 13” pan. It will be lumpy, it doesn’t have to be perfect. Bake for 23-25 minutes. When the cake has cooled crumble it into a bowl and mix in about half of the frosting, pumpkin pie spice and espresso powder. If it looks or feels dry, add some more frosting. Chill in the fridge for 20 minutes and with a small scoop or tablespoon, scoop onto a parchment lined cookie sheet. Freeze for 20-30 minutes. Meanwhile melt the white chocolate coating in the microwave. Heat for :30 and stir until the coating is completely melted. Dip frozen cake bites into the melted coating and place in small cupcake liners or on a sheet of waxed paper to cool and harden. Store these in the refrigerator.

Cream Cheese Frosting

8 oz cream cheese, at room temperature

1 stick butter, at room temperature

3-4 c confectioner’s sugar

1 t vanilla extract

Mix cream cheese and butter until thoroughly mixed. Add 3 cups of confectioner’s sugar and vanilla extract. Stir until well mixed, you may need to add more sugar to get to a stiff frosting consistency.

Pumpkin Pie Spice

(store bought is fine if you are not inclined.)

2 T ground cinnamon

1 t ground nutmeg

1 t ground ginger

¼ t ground allspice

¼ t ground cloves

Add all ingredients to a container you can store your pumpkin pie spice and shake. Use more or less of an ingredient depending on your preferences. For example, I really like ginger, so I usually add 2 t rather than 1 t.