Robbery suspect on the run after returning to Louisa home, fatally shooting man

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — Deputies are searching for a man wanted on second-degree murder and robbery charges in Louisa County.

Chief Deputy Major Donnie Lowe with the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home in the 17000 block of Jefferson Highway, near the Hanover County line, at 1:40 a.m. Friday.

Lowe said deputies found 32-year-old Sean Wayne Houchens suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside the residence.

Houchens was flown to UVA Medical Center where he later died of his injuries.

Deputies said Clifford “Peter” Wood III shot Houchens.

“Two separate incidents took place at the residence within an hour that led up to the shooting,” Lowe said. “The first incident involved the armed robbery of a victim not involved in the shooting. A short time later the suspect came back to the residence and became involved in a domestic situation that transpired into the shooting of Mr. Houchens.”

Wood has been charged with Robbery and Use of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony for the first incident and Second Degree Murder for domestic-related homicide.

Investigators warned that if you see Wood, do not try to approach him, but call the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at 540-967-1234. Tips can also be made to Crime Solvers at 1-800-346-1466.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

