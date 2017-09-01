× Death investigation underway after man found outside Goochland home

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — A death investigation is underway following the death of a Goochland man shot at his own home.

Richard Hamm, 57, was found shot in the chest outside his Sandy Hook home Thursday night.

Hamm was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after midnight Friday morning.

No additional details about the shooting have been released at this time.

Witnesses or friends of Mr. Hamm can email news tips and photos here.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.