Parking tickets piled up on city car sets off red flag

RICHMOND, Va. – A reddish-colored Chevrolet Sonic parked on 10th Street between East Cary and Main streets received a lot of attention after parking tickets started to pile up along the front windshield.

“I think it’s very odd,” said a CBS 6 viewer sent the Problem Solvers a picture of the accumulated parking tickets. “I see a lot of things down here too. But I have not seen that.”

The woman wished to remain anonymous but said the car has been outside the Suntrust building for a week.

She couldn’t believe that city workers kept coming by to leave tickets, but nothing was done after so many were collected.

“I thought in today’s day and age, why is it still sitting here? Why hasn’t somebody alerted the police? Is it stolen? Do they know who the owner is?”

The Richmond’s Department of Public Works oversees standard parking.

Sharon North said the car is not stolen and the owner lives a few blocks away.

North said the tickets were disappearing from the vehicle and parking attendants do not put tickets across the windshield.

The car has no state inspection sticker and only a license plate on the back of the vehicle. But there was no sign of the car owner and why it was left at that location for so long.

On Friday, parking attendants and a tow truck removed the car from the area.

“I’m sorry for whoever owns it,” said the woman who reported the car. “But at least now it’s getting some action. If they know who the owner is, maybe, it’s nothing. But maybe it’s something!”

