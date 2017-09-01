× Locals need help to fill tractor-trailer with supplies for Texas

RICHMOND, Va. – The images of devastation and the millions displaced from Hurricane Harvey has touched people all across America. That Texas tragedy has fueled charitable missions here in the Richmond area.

Now a weekend blitz is underway to fill a tractor-trailer that will be sent to Texas.

The Ricky Johnson and Friends Foundation and We Care RVA have teamed up.

‘We’re going to the shelters,” said Ricky Johnson. “Some shelters flooded again so they lost a lot of supplies. We are going to hook up with shelters on higher ground and start pulling items off of the truck to assist them.”

From 10 a.m. through 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, they will collect donations at various Walmart and 5 Below stores in Richmond, Petersburg and Ashland.

“We’re asking people to donate things that you would want yourself,” Johnson said. “Things that will help a person regain their life.”

By the end of the weekend organizers will head to Texas. But they need lots of volunteers to help sort and pack the items.

“We need more car clubs and social clubs and other individuals in the community that care,” said C.J. with We Care RVA. “I just want to help make a difference. “

They hope every donation large and small will change lives and show Texas that even Richmond cares.